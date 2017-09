June 11 (Reuters) - Nireus Aquaculture SA :

* Approves modification of terms of convertible bond loan of 20 million euros ($22.43 million) and non compliance by the issuer to agreed financial ratios up to Oct. 31, 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1MskEiK

($1 = 0.8917 euros)