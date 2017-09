June 11 (Reuters) - LDLC Com SA :

* Reports full year net income group share of 5.9 million euros ($6.63 million), down 10 percent

* Full year revenue is 285.7 million euros, up by 12 percent

* Proposes full year dividend of 0.45 euro per share

* Sees for next fiscal year double digit growth in revenue and improved operating profitabilty

* Sees 2018 revenue to exceed 500 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1TdYPbO

