June 12 (Reuters) - Ion Beam Applications SA :

* To introduce proton therapy cancer treatment in India together with Philips India through exclusive alliance

* Alliance combines IBA’s strengths in proton therapy and Philips’ expertise in clinical informatics and innovative imaging techniques for therapy planning and guidance

* Plans future launch of first proton therapy center in Apollo Hospitals, Chennai Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)