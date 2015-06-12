BRIEF-Ted Baker sees first quarter sales rise by a quarter

June 12 (Reuters) - Ted Baker Plc

* Wholesale sales for period increased by 41.2% (38.0% in constant currency)

* Retail and wholesale gross margins were in line with our expectations

* On track to meet expectations for full year

* 24.2% increase in group revenue for 18 week period from 1 february 2015 to 6 june 2015

* Retail sales for period increased by 18.9% (18.1% in constant currency) and average retail square footage rose by 6.6% to 345,399 sq.ft Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)