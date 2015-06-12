FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Segro says to dissolve Heathrow Big Box JV with M&G Real Estate
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 12, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Segro says to dissolve Heathrow Big Box JV with M&G Real Estate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Segro Plc :

* Segro and M&G Real Estate to dissolve Heathrow Big Box joint venture

* Exchanged contracts with M&G Real Estate to dissolve Heathrow Big Box Industrial And Distribution Fund ahead of its termination date in June 2016

* Segro will sell HCH House in Poyle to M&G Real Estate for £15.0 million

* Transaction is expected to complete before end of June 2015

* Segro will take full ownership of Axis Park which is valued at £144.9 million

* M&G Real estate will take full ownership of Heathrow Corporate Park at a value of £118.7 million

* All three assets will be sold at prices in line with december 2014 book values Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.