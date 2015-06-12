BRIEF-Segro says to dissolve Heathrow Big Box JV with M&G Real Estate

June 12 (Reuters) - Segro Plc :

* Segro and M&G Real Estate to dissolve Heathrow Big Box joint venture

* Exchanged contracts with M&G Real Estate to dissolve Heathrow Big Box Industrial And Distribution Fund ahead of its termination date in June 2016

* Segro will sell HCH House in Poyle to M&G Real Estate for £15.0 million

* Transaction is expected to complete before end of June 2015

* Segro will take full ownership of Axis Park which is valued at £144.9 million

* M&G Real estate will take full ownership of Heathrow Corporate Park at a value of £118.7 million

* All three assets will be sold at prices in line with december 2014 book values