BRIEF-Prime Living buys construction rights in kind
#Financials
June 12, 2015 / 7:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Prime Living buys construction rights in kind

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Prime Living publ AB :

* Acquires construction rights in kind and decides on a conditional acquisition of construction rights in kind

* Completes approved non-cash issue of 233,000 common shares to acquire all shares in company Beryll Invest AB, which partly owns construction rights in Gothenburg

* Acquisition of shares is done based on valuation of about 24 million Swedish crowns ($2.91 million), which corresponds to 103 crowns per common share in Prime Living

* Has decided to carry out an additional non-cash issue of 116,500 ordinary shares as consideration for acquisition of shares in a company which is still under formation

* The company under formation is valued to about 12 million Swedish crowns and subscription price for the issued shares amounts to 103 crowns per ordinary share Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2377 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
