June 11 (Reuters) - Rostelecom :

* Says sets price for 237,255,930 shares of Bashinformsvyaz , which Rostelecom is to acquire, at 2.02 billion roubles ($36.91 million) in total Source text: bit.ly/1TdC7AE

Further company coverage: ($1 = 54.7230 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)