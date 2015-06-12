FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Labat Africa to buy Reinhardt Transport Group for 645 mln rand
June 12, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Labat Africa to buy Reinhardt Transport Group for 645 mln rand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Labat Africa Ltd

* Labat will acquire 100 pct of Reinhardt Transport Group (RTG) for a consideration of r645 million

* Labat and RTG have now concluded an agreement for acquisition subject to certain conditions precedent

* It is intended that financing will be structured by way of r325 million of debt and balance through a private placement of shares in Labat

* Effective date of transaction is 1 August 2015

* GEM has extended its funding commitment with an equity facility of $100 million (r1.2 billion) to Labat for a further five years, to fund further acquisitions in transport and logistics sector

* Shares will be issued by way of a private placing with a preference given to bee investors, existing Labat shareholders and RTG vendors and management

* Intends issuing 240 million new Labat shares at 150 cents per share to settle balance of cash consideration

* Post transaction; RTG will become a subsidiary of labat. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

