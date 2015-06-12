BRIEF-UK telecom regulator proposes lower prices for high-speed business lines

June 12 (Reuters) - Office of Communications:

* Proposes lower prices for high-speed business lines

* Controls on wholesale prices BT charges for products using leased telecoms lines

* Today consulting on proposed level of those controls, which would apply to some of BT’s wholesale leased line prices

* New controls should lead to significant real-terms price reductions for most customers of 2 bln stg leased lines market

* Main charge controls relate to two groups of services - or ‘baskets’ - provided by BT

* Ofcom expects to publish its final decisions in Q1 of 2016, taking effect from 1 April 2016

* Consumer mobile and broadband operators, which use leased lines to transfer data on their networks, would also see savings which could be passed on to customers

* Is proposing a form of charge control that aims to bring prices down to costs over a three-year period

* Is proposing a form of charge control that aims to bring prices down to costs over a three-year period

* This type of control, which is linked to inflation based on consumer price index, provides an incentive for BT to make efficiency gains