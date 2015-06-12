FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2015 / 8:27 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Brikor agrees to make 105 mln rand payment to FirstRand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Brikor Ltd

* 5 June an agreement concluded between FirstRand Bank , Brikor, Garnett Parkin Junior and Philippina Maria Mcdonald was made an order of court

* All remaining legal proceedings between FirstRand, Brikor and McDonald and as instituted by Brikor has been withdrawn

* Brikor agreed to settle its indebtedness to FirstRand and to make payment to FirstRand in sum of R105 million

* Return date of provisional liquidation order was extended until 2 October 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
