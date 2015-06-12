FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Biogaia says evaluates a separate listing of subsidiary
June 12, 2015 / 10:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Biogaia says evaluates a separate listing of subsidiary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Biogaia AB

* Says evaluates the possibility of a separate listing of Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (IBT)

* Says to enable Biogaia’s shareholders to invest directly in this project, board of directors has instructed management team to evaluate possibility of a separate listing of IBT during second half of 2015

* Says to finance first clinical trials, IBT has an estimated capital need of approximately sek 130 million

* BioGaia has, until 31 May 2015, provided financing of SEK 24 million to the project, of the total resolved amount of approximately SEK 47 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
