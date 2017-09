June 12 (Reuters) - Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA :

* Signs an agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme SA (MSD) to market Orvatez in Spain

* Says Orvatez combines two active principle ingredients, ezetimibe and atorvastatin, which act by inhibiting two sources of origin of cholesterol Source text: bit.ly/1L2hSQA

