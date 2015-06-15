FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zueblin Immobilien Holding says agreement signed with investor in France
#Financials
June 15, 2015 / 5:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Zueblin Immobilien Holding says agreement signed with investor in France

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG :

* Lamesa receives waiver from takeover board - agreement signed with strategic investor in France

* Swiss takeover board grants Lamesa Holding SA, Panama, main shareholder of Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG with a stake of 33.02 pct, an exemption from mandatory offer obligation

* Waiver applies in case planned restructuring measures lead Lamesa to exceed defined limit for a mandatory offer of 33 1/3 pct

* With this waiver a main condition of Lamesa to fully underwrite proposed discounted rights issue amounting to 71.7 million Swiss francs ($76.96 million) is satisfied

* Shareholders will vote on financial measures at annual general meeting on June 30, 2015

* Zueblin and its French unit Zueblin Immobilière France (ZIF) have signed investment agreement with TwentyTwo Real Estate Partners Ltd. and Massena Partners who will inject 32.3 million euros ($36.21 million) of fresh capital into ZIF Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8921 euros) ($1 = 0.9317 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
