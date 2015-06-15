FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Asetek announces positive conclusion of lawsuit with CoolIT Systems, Inc.
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Computer Hardware
June 15, 2015 / 5:13 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Asetek announces positive conclusion of lawsuit with CoolIT Systems, Inc.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Asetek A/S :

* Announces positive conclusion of lawsuit with CoolIT Systems, Inc.

* Says on June 12, 2015, United States District Court for Northern California (San Jose) determined that CoolIT Systems, Inc. shall pay damages to Asetek in amount of $1,873,168

* Says ruling is not appealable by either party

* Says Asetek expects to receive full payment of that damages amount within 180 days from date of Court’s ruling, and payments will be recognized in Asetek’s financials when received Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.