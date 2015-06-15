FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Straumann Holding increases stake in Dental Wings to 55 pct
June 15, 2015 / 5:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Straumann Holding increases stake in Dental Wings to 55 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Straumann Holding AG :

* Secures access to leading-edge digital technology by increasing stake in Dental Wings to 55 pct

* Announced today that it has increased its stake in Dental Wings Inc. from 44 pct to 55 pct with an option for a stepped increase to full ownership by 2020

* Although Straumann now holds majority of shares, founding shareholders will retain a controlling interest and will remain with company, together with executive management

* Financial terms were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

