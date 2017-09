June 12 (Reuters) - Ymagis SA :

* Announces details of buyback programme

* Maximum buyback amount is 19,624,850 euros ($22.02 million)

* Maximum number of shares to be bought with buyback is 757,590

* Maximum purchase price is 25 euros per share ($1 = 0.8912 euros)