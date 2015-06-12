FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Medigene to issue new shares to finance its cancer immunotherapy programme
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 12, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Medigene to issue new shares to finance its cancer immunotherapy programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Medigene AG :

* Plans to issue new shares to finance its cancer immunotherapy programme

* Plans a cash capital increase with subscription rights for existing shareholders by offering up to approx. 5.6 million new shares

* Resolved to settle payment in value of 700,000 euros for achievement of a milestone in clinical development of dendritic cell (DC) vaccines, as planned, in form of new shares

* Subscription price of new shares is planned to be determined on June 26, 2015

* Intends to increase its share capital of 14,051,815.00 euros ($15.68 million) up to a total of 19,645,993.00 euros by issuing up to 5,594,178 new shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8960 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.