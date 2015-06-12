FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-City of Helsinki approval of QPR Softwares offer
June 12, 2015 / 1:20 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-City of Helsinki approval of QPR Softwares offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Qpr Software Plc :

* QPR Software Plc has been informed that the technical service board of the City of Helsinki has approved a claim for correction made by QPR Softwares rival and decided to cancel contract award decision dated on April 21, 2015

* Technical service board decided to return the case to the Citys sourcing unit for preparation

* In contract award decision made on April 21, 2015, City of Helsinki decided to approve QPR Softwares offer for delivering process and enterprise architecture tool as a service Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
