BRIEF-Sword Group stake in Simalaya Holding increased to 100%
June 15, 2015 / 5:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sword Group stake in Simalaya Holding increased to 100%

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Sword Group SE :

* Increases stake in Simalaya Holding from 40 percent to 100 percent

* Simalaya Holding retains same minority interests in operating subsidiaries

* Says equity investment will make possible to increase net profits, group share, after taxes without changing revenue, which is already 100 percent consolidated

* Simalaya Group is based primarily in Switzerland, has nearly 120 employees and specialises in Management & Technology consulting, digital marketing, information system performance management, as well as in lean software and services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
