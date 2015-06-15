FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Starbreeze buys Orange Grove Media for 3.6 mln B-shares, equivalent to about $7.2 mln
June 15, 2015 / 6:27 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Starbreeze buys Orange Grove Media for 3.6 mln B-shares, equivalent to about $7.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Starbreeze AB :

* Says Starbreeze brings in highly skilled Los Angeles team, acquires narrative talent and tools as well as new IP - The Hunt

* Staffs up its Los Angeles studio with a team of 20 highly skilled developers, through acquisition of Orange Grove Media and its owners

* Total consideration of acquisitions amount to 3.6 million B-shares in Starbreeze, equivalent to about $7.2 million (59.4 million Swedish crowns)

* Acquisition also contains an all new IP titled The Hunt - Assault on Mythos Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

