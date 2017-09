(Removes erroneous word in headline)

June 15 (Reuters) - Nobina Publ Ab :

* Q1 adjusted operating profit of SEK 106 million before IPO costs, and SEK 14 million (59) after such costs

* Net sales amounted to SEK 1,995 million (1,886), an increase of 5.8%

* On May 25, Nobina publicly announced its intention to carry out a listing on Nasdaq Stockholm. The scheduled first day of trading is June 18, 2015 Further company coverage: