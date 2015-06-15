FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Parrot raises stake in Airinov and aims at EOS Innovation stake
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
June 15, 2015 / 6:22 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Parrot raises stake in Airinov and aims at EOS Innovation stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Parrot SA :

* Ramps up to 53.1 percent its interest in Airinov, company specilised in drones for precision farming

* Stake in Airinov raised after acquiring initial 21.1 percent at end of 2013

* Plans to increase its interest in EOS Innovation by investing in 2 million euro ($2.24 million) convertible bond issue

* Once bonds have been converted into EOS Innovation shares in 2019, Parrot will hold 68 percent of EOS Innovation's capital Source text: bit.ly/1BgvLdM Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8927 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.