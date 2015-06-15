FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lokaty Budowlane sells 75 pct of unit for 22.5 mln zlotys
June 15, 2015 / 10:55 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Lokaty Budowlane sells 75 pct of unit for 22.5 mln zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Lokaty Budowlane SA :

* Signs an investment agreement with I.T.Optimum Estate & Investments LTD for sale of 75 percent of its unit, Lokaty Budowlane Sp. z o.o. for 22.5 million zlotys ($6.1 million)

* The unit owns hotel assets of the company which worth has been estimated at 30 million zlotys

* The transaction is to be completed in tranches, not lower than $1 million

* Hotel Swiecice will be managed by the company, which has signed a 5 year renting agreement

* Guarantees a dividend over 8 years from the managed hotel at 8 percent of money invested in the unit by the acquirer Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6977 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

