FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Old Mutual says OM Asset Management launches secondary offering
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 15, 2015 / 10:49 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Old Mutual says OM Asset Management launches secondary offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Old Mutual Plc :

* Says OMAM launches secondary offering

* Announces that OM Asset Management Plc has launched an offering of 11 million of its ordinary shares

* Shares are being offered by Old Mutual and proceeds from proposed offering are expected to be used for general corporate purposes

* OMAM will not sell any shares in proposed offering and thus will not receive any proceeds from offering

* Offering will be made through joint bookrunning managers BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, and Credit Suisse Securities LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.