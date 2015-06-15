FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Armagen achieves milestone in Shire collaboration trial
June 15, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Armagen achieves milestone in Shire collaboration trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Armagen Inc

* Achieved a clinical milestone in its worldwide licensing and collaboration agreement with Shire Plc

* Primary objective of the phase 1 trial is to test the safety and determine a well-tolerated dose of agt-182, an investigational enzyme replacement therapy (ert), in adult patients with hunter syndrome

* Milestone was achieved in conjunction with dosing patients in its phase 1 clinical trial of agt-182, an investigational treatment of hunter syndrome, and under terms of the agreement

* Is entitled to a milestone payment from Shire

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
