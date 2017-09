June 15 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :

* Raytheon and Kongsberg have signed an agreement to extend their partnership on National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS)

* Ten-year agreement with Raytheon maintains focus on optimal system performance for global customers

