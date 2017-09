June 15 (Reuters) - Pharmstandard :

* Says board of directors decided to acknowledge that purchase price of $5.50 per GDR, as it is indicated in tender offer made by Augment Investments Limited on May 14 is fair

* Says board recommend GDR holders to accept tender offer made by Augment Investments Limited

