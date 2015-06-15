FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TINC Comm acquires on-shore wind farm participation from Delta
June 15, 2015 / 4:11 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-TINC Comm acquires on-shore wind farm participation from Delta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - TINC Comm Va :

* Acquires a participation in the Kreekraksluis on-shore wind farm from Delta

* For TINC this represents an investment of approximately 12 million euros ($13.5 million)

* TINC’s co-investor is the non-listed infrastructure fund dg infra yield, which is also managed by the infrastructure joint venture of Belfius and Gimv NV

* The total acquisition price is within the range set and communicated by DELTA (61 to 68 million) and is co-financed by ASN Bank and ASN Groenprojectenfonds

Source text: bit.ly/1FiVUUz Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
