BRIEF-Just Eat completes Menulog acquisition
June 15, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Just Eat completes Menulog acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Just Eat Plc

* Completed acquisition of entire issued share capital of Menulog Group Limited

* Acquisition was funded by way of a placing and open offer in which there was take up in open offer by shareholders, excluding three major pre-IPO shareholders

* Take up in open offer by shareholders, excluding three major pre-IPO shareholders that undertook to not take up their entitlement, of 72.5 pct of shares available to them under open offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

