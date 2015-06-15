BRIEF-Just Eat completes Menulog acquisition

June 15 (Reuters) - Just Eat Plc

* Completed acquisition of entire issued share capital of Menulog Group Limited

* Acquisition was funded by way of a placing and open offer in which there was take up in open offer by shareholders, excluding three major pre-IPO shareholders

* Take up in open offer by shareholders, excluding three major pre-IPO shareholders that undertook to not take up their entitlement, of 72.5 pct of shares available to them under open offer