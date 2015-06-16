BRIEF-Gurit Holding raises sales and earnings outlook for H1 2015

June 16 (Reuters) - Gurit Holding AG :

* Raises financial sales and earnings outlook for H1 2015

* Expects results for first half-year 2015 to come in higher than 167 million Swiss francs ($180 million) generated in first six months of 2014 in reported Swiss francs

* Currently expects to be able to achieve a H1 2015 profit margin which exceeds current market expectation and surpasses lower end of its mid-term guidance of an 8 to 10 percent operating profit margin for 6 months 2015