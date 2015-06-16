FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gurit Holding raises sales and earnings outlook for H1 2015
June 16, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Gurit Holding raises sales and earnings outlook for H1 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Gurit Holding AG :

* Raises financial sales and earnings outlook for H1 2015

* Expects results for first half-year 2015 to come in higher than 167 million Swiss francs ($180 million) generated in first six months of 2014 in reported Swiss francs

* Currently expects to be able to achieve a H1 2015 profit margin which exceeds current market expectation and surpasses lower end of its mid-term guidance of an 8 to 10 percent operating profit margin for 6 months 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9294 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

