FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Citycon to issue maximum of 296,664,209 new shares in rights issue
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 15, 2015 / 11:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Citycon to issue maximum of 296,664,209 new shares in rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Citycon Oyj :

* Will offer a maximum of 296,664,209 new shares in rights issue

* Subscription price for new shares is 2.05 euros per new share

* New shares to be issued in rights issue represent a maximum of about 50.0 pct of total shares and voting rights in company prior to rights issue

* Net proceeds to Citycon from rights issue, after deduction of estimated fees and expenses payable by Citycon, will be about 604 million euros ($676.90 million), provided that rights issue is subscribed in full

* Danske Bank A/S, Helsinki Branch, Kempen & Co N.V., Pohjola Bank Plc and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB Helsinki Branch are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners in rights issue

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8923 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.