BRIEF-Citycon to issue maximum of 296,664,209 new shares in rights issue

June 15 (Reuters) - Citycon Oyj :
* Will offer a maximum of 296,664,209 new shares in rights issue
* Subscription price for new shares is 2.05 euros per new share
* New shares to be issued in rights issue represent a maximum of about 50.0 pct of total shares and voting rights in company prior to rights issue
* Net proceeds to Citycon from rights issue, after deduction of estimated fees and expenses payable by Citycon, will be about 604 million euros ($676.90 million), provided that rights issue is subscribed in full
* Danske Bank A/S, Helsinki Branch, Kempen & Co N.V., Pohjola Bank Plc and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB Helsinki Branch are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners in rights issue
($1 = 0.8923 euros)