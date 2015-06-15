BRIEF-North Media: FK Distribution agreement with Coop lost to Post Danmark

June 15 (Reuters) - North Media A/S :

* FK Distribution and Coop have negotiated to prolong agreement on distributing retail leaflets of Danish supermarkets Kvickly, Fakta, Superbrugsen, Irma and Daglibrugsen

* Despite sustaining massive losses in the non-universal postal services segment, Post Danmark continues to offer customers very low prices

* This has entailed that FK Distribution has lost Coop as its customer, and as of Jan. 1, 2016, Post Danmark will take over the distribution task from FK Distribution

* Says losing Coop as its customer must be expected to affect North Media earnings adversely from 2016

