BRIEF-Firstextile buyback on ice on Chinese restrictions

June 15 (Reuters) - Firstextile AG

* Says does not execute buyback offer

* Says Chinese subsidiary of Firstextile AG has not yet met all legal requirements of transferring money for purchase price from Chinese group accounts to Germany

* Says Chinese subsidiary has not yet met all legal requirements due to local restrictions applicable on such payment of dividends to abroad entities

* Management board emphasizes that Firstextile group has sufficient funds and that cancellation is not based on any financial reasons

* Management board maintains intention to make buyback offer, puts all efforts in achieving formal Chinese requirements for transfer of funds as soon as possible