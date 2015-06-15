FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Firstextile buyback on ice on Chinese restrictions
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 15, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Firstextile buyback on ice on Chinese restrictions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Firstextile AG

* Says does not execute buyback offer

* Says Chinese subsidiary of Firstextile AG has not yet met all legal requirements of transferring money for purchase price from Chinese group accounts to Germany

* Says Chinese subsidiary has not yet met all legal requirements due to local restrictions applicable on such payment of dividends to abroad entities

* Management board emphasizes that Firstextile group has sufficient funds and that cancellation is not based on any financial reasons

* Management board maintains intention to make buyback offer, puts all efforts in achieving formal Chinese requirements for transfer of funds as soon as possible Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

