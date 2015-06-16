BRIEF-Kapsch Trafficcom FY 2014/15 EBIT up at EUR 32.7 mln

June 16 (Reuters) - Kapsch Trafficcom AG :

* Revenue for fiscal year 2014/15 amounted to 456.4 million euros ($515 million), which corresponds to a decline of 6.3 pct compared with previous year’s sales of 487.0 million euros

* Dividend of 0.50 euros per share proposed

* FY EBIT increased by 61.5 pct and amounted to 32.7 million euros

* Due to additional investments required, reported EBIT margin is expected to remain below 10 pct in fiscal year 2015/16 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.8871 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)