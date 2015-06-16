FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fingerprint Cards says raises sales guidance for Q2 and FY2015
#IT Services & Consulting
June 16, 2015 / 6:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Fingerprint Cards says raises sales guidance for Q2 and FY2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Fingerprint Cards AB

* Says Fingerprint Cards raises the revenue guidance for Q2 2015 and for the full year 2015

* Says raises revenue guidance for Q2 2015 from previously communicated that it will amount to at least 340 million SEK to that it will amount to around 390 million SEK

* Says guidance for 2015 is raised from previously communicated that it will exceed 1.50 billion SEK to that it will amount to approximately 2.20 billion SEK

* Says revenues for second half 2015 are expected to be significantly higher than previously estimated and amount to approximately 1.70 billion SEK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
