June 16 (Reuters) - Unit4 NV :

* Announces strategic collaboration with Microsoft to speed market creation of self-driving business applications and ERP for people-centric organizations

* To use the smart technology in Azure's PaaS platform components and Microsoft Office solutions including predictive analytics, machine learning, event stream analysis and complex event processing Source text: bit.ly/1GK23OS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)