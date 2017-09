June 16 (Reuters) - TOM TAILOR Holding AG :

* From April 1 to June 14, 2015, group increased its retail sales by 1.5 pct

* Tom Tailor group achieves 2.0 pct like-for-like growth up to mid-June 2015

* Umbrella brand TOM TAILOR has grown by 1.8 pct so far in Q2 to date Source text for Eikon:

