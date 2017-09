BRIEF-Fonciere des Regions unit FDM Management raises 172 mln euros

June 16 (Reuters) - Fonciere des Regions SA :

* Fonciere des Regions, via its subsidiary FDM Management, has raised funds of 172 million euros ($193.91 million)

* Caisse des Depots, Credit Agricole Assurances and Sogecap secure a stake in FDM Management

* The capital of FDM Management is now broken down as follows: Fonciere des Murs (40.8 percent), ACM Vie SA (11.6 percent), BNP Paribas Cardif (11.6 percent), Caisse des Depots (11.6 percent), Credit Agricole Assurances (11.6 percent) and Sogecap (11.6 percent) Source text: bit.ly/1MHbKhi Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8870 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)