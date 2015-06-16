FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Petroceltic sells Romanian unit to GVC Investment
#Market News
June 16, 2015 / 6:07 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Petroceltic sells Romanian unit to GVC Investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Petroceltic International Plc

* On June 12, Sterling Resources unit transferred its 40 percent interest in block 27 Muridava, to Petroceltic Romania unit

* Approval of interest transfers has been received from national agency for mineral resources of Romania

* Petroceltic has no remaining interests in Romania

* Sold entire share capital of Petroceltic Romania BV to GVC Investment B.V

* Beach Energy unit has also transferred its 30 percent interest in block 28 Est Cobalcescu to Petroceltic Romania unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
