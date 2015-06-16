FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Alstria Office Reit says DO Deutsche Office transaction is highly FFO accretive
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 16, 2015 / 6:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Alstria Office Reit says DO Deutsche Office transaction is highly FFO accretive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Alstria Office Reit AG :

* Alstria Office Reit announces public exchange offer for all shares of DO Deutsche Office

* Expected cost savings of approx. 2.5 million euros p.a. from efficiency gains and additionally up to 15 million euros p.a. from financing benefits

* Cost synergies and financing benefits are expected to lead to accretion of Alstria’s FFO per share by more than 20 pct, which is expected to increase from 62 eurocent to c. 75 eurocent per share

* Has secured a bridge loan of up to 1.1 billion euros ($1.24 billion) to address potential change of control provisions under current loans of Deutsche Office

* Integration is expected to be completed within 24 months after closing of transaction Source text - bit.ly/1cXNICk Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.