June 16, 2015 / 6:47 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kardan debenture holders approve debt settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Kardan NV :

* Kardan’s debenture holders approve debt settlement

* Debt settlement in headline entails postponing payments of principal of 2015 and 2016 by 24 months, against an additional interest of 1.875 percent p.a. for each series

* Dividend distribution is prohibited until 75 percent of outstanding par value as of Dece. 31, 2014 has been repaid

* 10 percent of company’s issued and paid up shares (fully diluted) shall to be allocated to debenture holders as well as a cash compensation of 750,000 euros ($845,175.00) Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8874 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

