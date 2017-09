June 16 (Reuters) - FinTech Group AG :

* FinTech Group and Commerzbank form long-term strategic CFD partnership

* Commerzbank takes over FinTech Group’s CFD-orderflow

* FinTech group significantly reduces its costs base and avoids impending investments into IT-infrastructure

* Wind down of CeFDeX will free up regulatory capital and will reduce FinTech group’s overall risk exposure Source text for Eikon:

