BRIEF-Turkish Aerospace Industries selects LHTEC's engines for light utility helicopter
June 16, 2015 / 3:50 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Turkish Aerospace Industries selects LHTEC's engines for light utility helicopter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc

* TAI selects LHTEC’s CTS800 to power Turkish light utility helicopter

* Light Helicopter Turbine Engine Company (LHTEC), is a 50-50 partnership between Honeywell International Inc and Rolls-Royce

* Light helicopter turbine engine company ,has been selected by Turkish Aerospace Industries to provide propulsion engines for Turkish light utility helicopter (TLUH) programme.

* TAI will develop an indigenous 5-ton, twin-engine utility helicopter, which will initially be certified by EASA, and then converted with mission equipment for Turkish military use

* TAI and LHTEC officials today signed a memorandum of understanding at paris air show and will now progress toward further discussions around a contract for CTS800 engines for aircraft Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1CbjiDw) Further company coverage: [HON.N RR.L]

