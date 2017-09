June 16 (Reuters) - Prime Minerals SA :

* Signs a cooperation agreement with Oberio Private Equity Limited

* Oberio Private Equity Limited to finance the company’s nickel mining project, Morowali, in Indonesia

* The project will receive at least 9 million zloty ($2.5 million) funding over 12 months