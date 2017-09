June 17 (Reuters) - Bank Yaroslavich :

* FY 2014 profit for period under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) of 107.4 million roubles ($1.98 million) versus 3.8 million roubles year ago

* FY 2014 loan loss provisions of 60.4 million roubles versus 14.6 million roubles year ago

* FY 2014 net interest income of 63.6 million roubles versus 37.6 million roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/1R890e9

Further company coverage: ($1 = 54.1500 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)