#Software
June 17, 2015 / 10:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Solteq buys share capital and capital loans of Descom Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Solteq Plc :

* Signed an agreement today to purchase share capital and purchase capital loans of Descom Group Oy

* Descom Group’s data center solutions business will not be included in purchase

* Aim is to implement company acquisition by Aug. 31, 2015

* Says a total of 2.8 million new shares will be issued to pay purchase price

* Estimated purchase price of Descom Group shares will be 11.1 million euros ($12.50 million)

* Enterprise value of deal will be 26 million euros

* Solteq will not make changes to profit guidance and will specify, if needed, guidance in more detail during autumn 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8877 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
