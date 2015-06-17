BRIEF-Solteq buys share capital and capital loans of Descom Group

June 17 (Reuters) - Solteq Plc :
* Signed an agreement today to purchase share capital and purchase capital loans of Descom Group Oy
* Descom Group’s data center solutions business will not be included in purchase
* Aim is to implement company acquisition by Aug. 31, 2015
* Says a total of 2.8 million new shares will be issued to pay purchase price
* Estimated purchase price of Descom Group shares will be 11.1 million euros ($12.50 million)
* Enterprise value of deal will be 26 million euros
* Solteq will not make changes to profit guidance and will specify, if needed, guidance in more detail during autumn 2015
($1 = 0.8877 euros)