June 17 (Reuters) - General Commercial And Industrial SA :

* Approves net dividend of 0.018 euros per share, sets ex-dividend date as of July 6, 2015 and payment date on July 13, 2015 by National Bank of Greece Source text: bit.ly/1HT4W0F

