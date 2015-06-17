FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kiadis Pharma launches IPO on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam
June 17, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kiadis Pharma launches IPO on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Kiadis Pharma BV IPO-KDS.AS:

* Launches its initial public offering and listing on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels

* Offering up to 2,272,727 new ordinary shares, which may be increased by up to 15 pct

* Over-Allotment option of additional ordinary shares equal to up to 15 pct of number of new shares subscribed for in offering

* Based on mid-point of price range of offering, size of offering will range between 28.1 million euros ($31.6 million) and 37.2 million euros

* Price range for offering is set at 11.00 euros and 13.75 euros per offer share

* Implied market capitalization of company will range between 160 million euros and 170 million euros at listing

* company`s shares are expected to be admitted to trading on regulated markets of Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels on or about July 2

Source text: bit.ly/1GY1z9Q Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8884 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

