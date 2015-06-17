FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Brait says FY NAV up 141 pct to 77.12 rand per share
#Financials
June 17, 2015 / 5:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Brait says FY NAV up 141 pct to 77.12 rand per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Brait Se

* Audited results for the year ended March 31 2015 and proposed bonus share issue or, alternatively, cash dividend

* FY HEPS of 4,527 cents versus 545 cents year ago

* FY NAV per share 77.12 rand up 141.4 pct

* Proposed bonus share issue of 1 pct of nav equal to 77.12 zar cents/5.89 eur cents (FY2014: 31.95 zar cents/2.24 eur cents)

* Preference share dividend declared for six months ended March 31 2015 of 479.68 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

