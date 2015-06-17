FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Econocom Group announces 5 new investments
June 17, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Econocom Group announces 5 new investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Econocom Group SA

* Announces 5 new investments

* Says plans to focus on acquiring midcaps

* Says investments in 4 strategic zones: Benelux, Spain, France and Italy

* Investments in 5 sectors: IT security, web and mobile apps, cloud platforms, infrastructure and network consulting, and eHealth

* Says it made four new investments : Alter Way, Bizmatica, Nexica And Norcod

* Says it founded a new company: Digital Security

* Says confirms objectives of its mutation plan, i.e. 3 billion euros ($3.38 billion) in revenue and recurring operating profit of 150 million euros by 2017

* In order to achieve objectives: new investment of between 150 and 200 million euros will be made in external growth by 2017

Source text: bit.ly/1LeVbff Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8886 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

